Bieber allowed three hits and struck out six across 4.1 scoreless innings Wednesday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Bieber got little resistance from the Rangers early in the game, as he retired 11 of the first 12 batters he faced. He racked up an impressive 11 swinging strikes across 54 pitches but was ultimately forced from the game after a lengthy rain delay. The Guardians were up 4-0 at the time and maintained that lead for the rest of the contest, so Bieber ran into some bad luck to lose the chance for a win. Even so, Bieber has been in excellent form of late, allowing only six earned runs across his last 32.1 frames. Overall, Bieber owns a 2.91 ERA with a 68:16 K:BB across 65 frames on the campaign.