Bieber (5-4) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over 7.1 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks.

Bieber pitched better than his final line would indicate, as he was tagged for eighth-inning home runs by Jake McCarthy and Corbin Carroll. This was the third time this season that Bieber's allowed multiple homers in a start, and the first time he's given up three long balls. He's had only three starts allowing five-plus runs while pitching to a 3.51 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 69:25 K:BB over 95 innings this season. Bieber's tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Brewers next week, though the Guardians have a vacancy in their rotation with Triston McKenzie (elbow) out, which could allow Bieber to potentially move up a day to face the Athletics.