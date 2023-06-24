Bieber (5-5) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over five-plus innings against Milwaukee. He struck out eight.

The right-hander gave up a run on two hits during the opening frame but didn't allow a hit across the next four innings. He ran into trouble in the sixth, however, and surrendered a single and a double before Willy Adames ended his night with a three-run homer. It's the second straight outing Bieber has faded late after pitching well through most of the game, and he's allowed nine runs and four long balls between those two contests. The 28-year-old has a 3.69 ERA and 77:27 K:BB across 100 innings this year and tentatively lines up to face the Royals next week.