Bieber's scheduled start Monday against the White Sox was postponed due to inclement weather, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Bieber's start will presumably be pushed to Tuesday's matchup with the White Sox. The right-hander will still have a shot at a two-start week if he goes Tuesday, setting him up to go again Sunday against the Yankees. Bieber is off to a hot start this season, posting a 2.70 ERA and 0.70 WHIP with nine strikeouts over 10 innings in two starts.
