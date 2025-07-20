Guardians' Shane Bieber: Next rehab start scheduled
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bieber (elbow) is scheduled for his next rehab start Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Bieber will start for as yet-to-be determined minor-league affiliate. He had a dominant outing in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League last Tuesday, his first game action since a minor setback in early June.
