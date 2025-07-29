Bieber (elbow) will make his next rehab start Tuesday for Double-A Akron, MLB.com reports.

Bieber had a scheduled start for Triple-A Columbus on Sunday cancelled due to rain. He got up to 43 pitches in his previous start a week ago, which suggests at least another two rehab outings before rejoining the Guardians. Although the possibility exists a team could trade for Bieber. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports his start Tuesday is expected to be heavily scouted. He has a $16 million player option for 2026, but a high-payroll team could see him as a risk worth taking.