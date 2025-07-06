Guardians' Shane Bieber: One more live BP likely
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bieber (elbow) said Saturday that he will likely throw one more live batting practice before returning to game action, MLB.com reports.
Bieber had his rehab assignment paused a month ago over concerns about discomfort, which was later deemed by doctors to be normal. The right-hander's played catch, threw bullpen sessions and increased to live batting practice since receiving the favorable news from medical experts. Once the rehab assignment restarts, a clearer return timeline should emerge.
More News
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Throws first live BP•
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Live BP sessions coming•
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Throws bullpen session•
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Playing catch again•
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Receives good news•
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Briefly shut down from throwing•