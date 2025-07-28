Bieber (elbow) had been scheduled to make a rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Columbus before the game was postponed due to rain, Lori Schmidt of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Bieber had been in line to pitch the first game of a doubleheader, but rain rolled through the area and cancelled both games. The Guardians will need to adjust their plans for Bieber, who threw 43 pitches in his most recent rehab outing Tuesday with High-A Lake County.