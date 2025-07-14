Bieber (elbow) is scheduled to make a rehab start in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Tuesday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Bieber made his first rehab start in the ACL on May 31, but he was pulled off his minor-league assignment a week later after experiencing renewed soreness in his right elbow, which he had surgically repaired April 12, 2024. He was cleared to resume throwing about two weeks later, and after building back up through bullpen sessions and live batting practice sessions, Bieber is ready to return to game action. He's expected to be limited to around two innings and 35 pitches Tuesday and will likely need to complete at least two or three rehab starts after that before the Guardians bring him back from the 60-day injured list.