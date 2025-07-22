Bieber (elbow) will make a rehab start Tuesday at High-A Lake County, MLB.com reports.

Bieber, who threw two innings (32 pitches) in a rehab start in the Arizona Complex League last week, is targeted for three innings and between 40 and 45 pitches Tuesday. That path suggests at least two more rehab outings for the right-hander before he rejoins the Guardians' rotation.