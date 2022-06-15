Bieber gave up three earned runs on nine hits and a walk over 6.2 innings in a 4-3 extra-innings win over the Rockies on Tuesday. He struck out seven and did not factor into the decision.

Cleveland's ace gave his team a quality start in the thin air of Coors Field on Tuesday. Bieber was cruising into the seventh inning until he gave up a single to Brian Serven followed by a two-run blast to Charlie Blackmon to tie the game. Bieber boasts an impressive 75:17 K:BB ratio through 71.2 innings pitched so far this season, but he has only mustered three wins on the year. He will look to pick up his fourth win in a tough matchup against the Dodgers on Sunday.