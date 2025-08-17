Cecconi (5-6) took the loss against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 4.2 innings.

Cecconi got through a scoreless first inning but struggled thereafter. The biggest blow to his stat line came on a three-run homer by Michael Harris in the fifth. Cecconi failed to make it through five frames for the second straight start following a streak of six consecutive outings of six-plus innings. He's been particularly hurt by the long ball of late, serving up 11 homers across his past 52.2 frames. On the season, his 1.69 HR/9 is eighth-worst among MLB hurlers who have thrown at least 80 innings.