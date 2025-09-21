Cecconi (7-6) picked up the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Twins, scattering two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

A Luke Keaschall double in the second inning represented the only Minnesota runner to get into scoring position against Cecconi, who racked up 33 called or swinging strikes among 98 pitches (60 total strikes) in arguably his best start in the majors to date. Over his last three outings, the right-hander has a 0.87 ERA, 0.53 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB through 20.2 innings as he wraps up 2025 on a roll and boosts the Guardians' remarkable late playoff push. Cecconi will try to carry that momentum into his final start of the year, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Rangers.