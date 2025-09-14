Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Concedes two runs in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cecconi allowed two runs on three hits and one walk over 5.2 innings while not factoring into the decision Sunday against the White Sox. He struck out four.
The 26-year-old gave up just two extra-base knocks in this 93-pitch appearance, and both scored the pair of runs he yielded. Miguel Vargas plated the first Chicago run with a double in the fourth before Chase Meidroth added a solo homer in the fifth. Cecconi has now pitched to a 4.39 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 98:30 K:BB across 121 total frames. The Cleveland right-hander projects to face off with divisional foes Minnesota for the first time in his career next weekend on the road.
