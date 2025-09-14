Cecconi allowed two runs on three hits and one walk over 5.2 innings while not factoring into the decision Sunday against the White Sox. He struck out four.

The 26-year-old gave up just two extra-base knocks in this 93-pitch appearance, and both scored the pair of runs he yielded. Miguel Vargas plated the first Chicago run with a double in the fourth before Chase Meidroth added a solo homer in the fifth. Cecconi has now pitched to a 4.39 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 98:30 K:BB across 121 total frames. The Cleveland right-hander projects to face off with divisional foes Minnesota for the first time in his career next weekend on the road.