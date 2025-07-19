Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Gives great length in win
Cecconi (5-4) went 8.1 innings to earn the win, allowing six runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out two, during Friday's 8-6 victory over the Athletics.
Cecconi was marvelous through eight innings, allowing just three runs on five hits, before running into a bit of trouble in the ninth inning. It's possible that he just ran out of gas -- it was the longest the 26-year-old has been asked to pitch all season long -- but he did get the win and saved the Guardians bullpen, except for Emmanuel Clase. His streak of seven starts in a row allowing three or fewer runs is over, but him working that deep into the game is an encouraging sign regardless. The right-hander is scheduled to make his second start of the second-half next Wednesday against the Orioles.
