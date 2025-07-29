Cecconi did not factor into the decision in Monday's 8-6 loss to the Rockies, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over seven innings.

Cecconi threw 64 of 98 pitches for strikes and limited the Rockies to just two extra-base hits despite allowing 12 hard-hit balls. The 26-year-old closes out July with four quality starts in five outings and has now held opponents to three earned runs or fewer in 11 of his 13 starts this season. He'll take a 3.77 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 63:22 K:BB across 76.1 innings into a road matchup with the Mets early next week.