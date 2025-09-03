Cecconi allowed seven runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out eight in 5.1 innings against the Red Sox on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Cecconi allowed a season-worst 11 hits and has now given up at least five runs in three of his last five starts. The Red Sox piled on four runs with six hits in the second and would add another three runs via the long ball. He's given up at least one home run in nine consecutive starts and has allowed 15 total in 11 outings since the start of July. A positive is he didn't issue a walk for a third straight start, and his eight strikeouts was one below his season high. Cecconi will look to rebound in a softer matchup versus Kansas City next week.