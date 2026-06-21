Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Holds Astros in check

Cecconi (3-6) took the loss Sunday against Houston, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out one.

Cecconi wasn't dominant Sunday, fanning a season-low one, but he was effective enough to hold the Astros to just a pair of runs. The 26-year-old right-hander is putting together a strong month of June, giving up two runs or fewer while working at least five frames in each of his past four starts. Cecconi will take a middling 4.48 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 66:27 K:BB over 84.1 frames into his next scheduled outing at home versus the Mariners.