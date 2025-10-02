Cecconi didn't factor into the decision during Thursday's loss to the Tigers, giving up one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out three batters across 2.1 innings.

Cecconi kept the Tigers off the board through the first two innings of the game with little trouble, but back-to-back singles from the Tigers in the third were all manager Stephen Vogt needed to see to take his starter out of the game after just 47 pitches. Reliever Tim Herrin allowed one of the inherited runners to score, preventing Cecconi from finishing his Guardians postseason debut unblemished. With Cleveland now shifting its focus to the 2026 campaign, Cecconi should have a good chance at cracking the Opening Day rotation after turning in a 4.30 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 132 innings in the regular season.