Cecconi didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Mets, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out six.

Cecconi blanked the Mets through five scoreless frames to begin his outing, but a Pete Alonso three-run homer in the sixth inning left a considerable dent on the hurler's ledger. The right-hander settled for a quality start, his fifth in his last six appearances, and he's now tossed at least five innings in all but two of his 14 starts on the year. Cecconi owns a quality 3.72 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 69:23 K:BB over 82.1 innings, and he should carry plenty of streaming appeal this weekend on the road against the last-place White Sox.