Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Stuck with fifth loss

Cecconi (3-5) took the loss Saturday as the Guardians were blanked 3-0 by the Phillies, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over five-plus innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander didn't pitch poorly over his 86 pitches (57 strikes), but Cecconi got out-dueled by Zack Wheeler. Cecconi did keep the ball in the yard for the third time in his last four starts, an encouraging turnaround after he served up eight homers in his first seven outings of the year. His ERA during that stretch was 6.56 through 35.2 innings; since he began doing a better job of limiting long balls, that's dropped to a 2.91 ERA in 21.2 frames with a 1.34 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Red Sox.