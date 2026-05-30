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Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Stumbles late in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cecconi did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Cecconi was staked to an early 4-0 lead and opened with four scoreless frames before allowing three runs while recording just one out in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old tied a season low with 69 pitches, which ironically came in the only other start this season in which he did not issue a walk. He'll carry a 5.25 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 50:20 K:BB across 61.2 innings into a tough road matchup against the Yankees next week.

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