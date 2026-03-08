Cecconi allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out five over four innings in Saturday's spring start against the Padres.

Cecconi made his third Cactus League and had traffic in all four innings. He induced two double-play groundouts to squelch a couple of potential rallies. The right-hander upped his pitch count to 53 (36 strikes) and has been much sharper in 2026 than he was year ago in his first spring training for the Guardians. Cecconi finished last spring with an ERA of 16.88 over 5.1 innings compared to his 3.12 over 8.2 frames this year.