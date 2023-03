Hajjar was acquired by the Guardians on Saturday from the Reds as a player to be named later.

Hajjar has now been traded twice in his short professional career, as he was dealt from Minnesota to Cincinnati in the deal for Tyler Mahle in August, and he now heads to Cleveland to complete the deal for Will Benson. The left-hander was a second-round pick in 2021 out of the University of Michigan, and he registered a 3.61 ERA with a 83:32 K:BB ratio for Low-A Fort Myers and High-A Dayton.