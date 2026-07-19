Guardians' Steven Kwan: Five hits in twin bill

Kwan went 5-for-6 with a walk, a double and three total runs scored across both ends of Saturday's doubleheader split with the Pirates.

The outfielder struggled to begin the season, but over the last month Kwan has begun to find his rhythm at the plate. Across his last 20 games dating back to June 23, he's batting .361 (22-for-61) with three doubles, two triples, three steals, three RBI and eight runs. He's found his comfort zone while mainly batting in the lower third of the order, but Kwan's hot streak might be good enough to jump him back into a more prominent spot.