Kwan went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 8-5 extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

Kwan started the scoring with a leadoff homer in the first inning, and he continued to make an impact from there. He also had an RBI single in the 10th, though the Guardians' rally stalled out. The outfielder is batting .385 (15-for-39) since the All-Star break, and he's hit two of his four homers this season over that nine-game span. For the season, he's slashing .275/.346/.378 with 15 stolen bases, 34 RBI and 67 runs scored over 98 contests as Cleveland's primary leadoff hitter.