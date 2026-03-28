Guardians' Steven Kwan: Gets first start in center field
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kwan started in center field and went 2-for-4 in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Mariners.
Kwan made his first start of the regular season in center field after being exposed to the new position during spring training. His move to center cleared the way for prospect CJ Kayfus to operate in left field.
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