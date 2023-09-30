Kwan went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 7-5 win over the Tigers.

Kwan had gone just 1-for-17 over his last four games before breaking out of the short slump. The steal was his fifth of the month and 21st of the year, two more than he had last season. Kwan has hit .271 with a .718 OPS, five home runs, 54 RBI, 93 runs scored, 36 doubles and seven triples over 156 contests as the Guardians' near-everyday leadoff hitter in his second big-league season.