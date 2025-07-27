Kwan went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in a 6-4 win over the Royals in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Kwan also went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts and a run scored in the first game. The light-hitting outfielder has homered three times over his last three games, and he has eight RBI over eight contests dating back to July 12. For the season, he's slashing .286/.351/.413 with nine homers, 37 RBI, 50 runs scored, 20 doubles, one triple and 11 stolen bases across 98 games as Cleveland's primary leadoff hitter.