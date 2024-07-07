Kwan went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Giants.

Kwan has gone deep in two of his last three games, and he's hit five homers over his last 17 contests while batting .294 (20-for-68) in that span. While he's cooled off from flirting with a .400 batting average in mid-to-late June, he continues to impress with his consistency at the plate. The outfielder has a .365/.421/.542 slash line for the year while adding nine homers, 27 RBI, 52 runs scored and four stolen bases over 61 contests.