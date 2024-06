Kwan went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Kwan is up to a career-high seven homers this season, and three of them have come in the last five games. The outfielder has logged seven multi-hit efforts over his last 11 contests as well. The power probably won't last, as Kwan remains focused on making smart contact. He's at a stellar .390/.448/.575 slash line with 23 RBI, 46 runs scored and three stolen bases over 49 games.