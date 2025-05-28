Kwan was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers for unknown reasons, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Kwan was replaced by Nolan Jones in left field following the third inning, but it's unclear what prompted the change. Considering Kwan's everyday role and elite production, it's likely due to some injury or illness. We'll likely receive an update later Wednesday.
More News
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Leaves with wrist inflammation•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Getting rare day off•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Three hits in win•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Pair of doubles Wednesday•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: On-base streak reaches 11•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Breaks out of mini-slump•