Kwan is 3-for-11 over his first four Cactus League games.

Kwan is about the only sure thing in the Guardians' outfield this spring, as he should be a lock to start in left field. His second big-league season was a little worse than his rookie year -- he slashed .268/.340/.370 in 2023. Kwan is a contact-over-power hitter with a good eye at the plate (9.9 percent walk rate, 10.4 percent strikeout rate in 2023). He should also offer a speed threat after going 40-for-48 on the basepaths over his first two campaigns.