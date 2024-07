Kwan went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Rays.

This was Kwan's first steal since June 25 and his fifth of the campaign on nine attempts. Given he missed a month with a hamstring issue, it's not a surprise he's been a bit more cautious on the basepaths. The outfielder is batting .283 in July and now has a .352/.407/.512 slash line with nine home runs, 27 RBI, 55 runs scored, 14 doubles and two triples through 308 plate appearances this year.