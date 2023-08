Kwan went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the White Sox.

Kwan has hit well lately, batting .309 (17-for-55) over his last 14 contests. The steal was his first since July 19. The outfielder's productive work at the plate has him up to a .274/.348/.381 slash line with 16 steals, five home runs, 38 RBI and 71 runs scored over 109 games this season.