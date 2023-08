Kwan went 3-for-5 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Twins.

Kwan did a good job of setting the table atop the order, but the Guardians couldn't bring him home in this contest. He's produced six multi-hit efforts over his last 16 games, going 19-for-67 (.284) in that span. It's a little better than his .270/.337/.376 slash line through 130 contests this season. Kwan has added five home runs, 16 stolen bases, 44 RBI and 78 runs scored as the Guardians' primary leadoff hitter.