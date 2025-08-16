Kwan went 2-for-4 with a double in Friday's 2-0 loss to Atlanta.

Kwan was the lone Guardian to record hits in the loss. August hasn't been kind to Kwan, who is slashing .211/.237/.298 over 13 games. The second-half drop-off in 2025 is similar to what happened last year, when Kwan recorded a .206/.316/.302 slash line after the All-Star break.