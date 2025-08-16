Guardians' Steven Kwan: Logs two hits in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kwan went 2-for-4 with a double in Friday's 2-0 loss to Atlanta.
Kwan was the lone Guardian to record hits in the loss. August hasn't been kind to Kwan, who is slashing .211/.237/.298 over 13 games. The second-half drop-off in 2025 is similar to what happened last year, when Kwan recorded a .206/.316/.302 slash line after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Goes yard in nightcap•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Has first multi-homer game•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: On base five times•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Returning to starting nine•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Absence continuing Sunday•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Optimistic following injection•