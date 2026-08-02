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Guardians' Steven Kwan: Moves back to leadoff

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kwan batted leadoff and went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's 12-8 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Following a one-game drop to ninth in the batting order Friday, Kwan was back atop it Saturday. Cleveland faced left-handed starters in both games, which indicates manager Steven Vogt is seeking any combination that could spark an offense ranking last in OPS (.680) and 29th in runs (441). Regardless of the manager's motivation, Vogt should get Kwan as many plate appearances as possible in every game. The outfielder has multiple hits in his last three contests (7-for-12) and is batting .434 since the All-Star break.

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