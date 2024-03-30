Kwan went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Kwan remains a lock for the leadoff spot, and he's opened the season 3-for-10 with three runs scored over two games. He's also struck out twice, which is uncommon since he struck out a 10.4 percent rate (75 strikeouts over 718 plate appearances) last season. Kwan should continue to offer solid contact-hitting skills and a bit of speed, but he's not a significant power source, having just 11 homers over his first two big-league seasons combined.