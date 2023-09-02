Kwan went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rays.

Kwan also struck out two times in the contest. That's a rare misstep for the well-disciplined leadoff hitter -- he has done that just 10 times all year while posting a 10.6 strikeout rate and 8.7 walk rate. The steal was his first since Aug. 4, and Kwan hit a decent .258 over 22 contests between thefts. For the season, he's at a .271/.337/.378 slash line with five home runs, 17 steals, 45 RBI and 78 runs scored through 132 contests.