Kwan went 2-for-2 with three walks, a double, a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Royals.

It was a huge night from the leadoff spot for Kwan, who is having a blistering finish to the season even as the Guardians fade out of the playoff picture. Over his last 20 games, the 26-year-old is slashing .329/.427/.418 with four steals, 10 RBI and 12 runs, and Kwan has reached base multiple times in five of the last six contests.