Guardians' Steven Kwan: On base five times
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kwan went 2-for-3 with three walks and a run scored in Monday's 10-5 win over the Orioles.
Kwan missed the first three games following the All-Star break with pain in his right wrist. He was back in his normal role Monday, starting in left field and batting leadoff. He batted .138 (4-for-29) in the seven games leading up to the All-Star Game.
More News
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Returning to starting nine•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Absence continuing Sunday•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Optimistic following injection•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Remaining out Saturday•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: DTD with wrist injury•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Night off Friday•