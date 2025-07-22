Kwan went 2-for-3 with three walks and a run scored in Monday's 10-5 win over the Orioles.

Kwan missed the first three games following the All-Star break with pain in his right wrist. He was back in his normal role Monday, starting in left field and batting leadoff. He batted .138 (4-for-29) in the seven games leading up to the All-Star Game.