Kwan is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rangers.
Kwan went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly during the matinee and will sit for Game 2 since southpaw Taylor Hearn is pitching for Texas. Oscar Mercado will take over in left field for Cleveland.
