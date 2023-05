Kwan 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Angels.

Kwan had gone 0-for-8 over his previous two contests before his strong effort Saturday. He's hit a double in three of the last five games. For the season, the second-year outfielder is slashing .273/.360/.351 with a home run, 12 RBI, nine steals and 22 runs scored through 39 contests.