Guardians' Steven Kwan: Pops sixth homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kwan went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Mariners.
Kwan went back-to-back with Nolan Jones in the third inning. Beyond that, there wasn't much success for the Cleveland offense, as Kwan had half of the team's four hits. He has four multi-hit efforts over his last 10 games, going 11-for-36 (.306) in that span. The light-hitting outfielder is up to six homers, 23 RBI, 32 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a .308/.370/.435 slash line over 65 contests this season. He's locked in as Cleveland's regular leadoff hitter.
