Kwan went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and three total RBI in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.

Kwan has started to get back to his contact-hitting ways, collecting seven multi-hit efforts over his last 14 contests. This was arguably his best game of the season to date. The outfielder lifted his slash line to .270/.341/.364 with three homers, 30 RBI, 60 runs scored, 14 stolen bases, 22 doubles and two triples through 92 games.