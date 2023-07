Kwan went 3-for-4 in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox.

Kwan has logged multiple hits in six of his last 13 games, batting .364 over that span. He's even tallied seven extra-base hits in that span, no small feat for a contact hitter. The Guardians' leadoff man is slashing .276/.347/.378 with four home runs, 15 stolen bases, 36 RBI and 69 runs scored through 104 contests.