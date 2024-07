Kwan went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Tigers.

Kwan reached double-digit homers for the first time in his three-year career, opening the scoring with a third-inning solo shot. The outfielder has added a .347/.401/.507 slash line with 28 RBI, 57 runs scored and six stolen bases through 74 contests this season. He's been a little cooler in July, batting .278 (20-for-72) this month, though he has hit three of his homers over those 18 games.