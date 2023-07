Kwan went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Pirates.

Kwan's five-game hitting streak came to an end, but he was able to pick up his second steal of the month. The outfielder has gotten back to his reputation as a contact hitter in July, batting .311 with a 5:3 BB:K over 15 contests this month. For the season, he's slashing .269/.343/.366 with 15 steals, three home runs, 31 RBI and 65 runs scored over 95 games.