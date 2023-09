Kwan went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Rays.

After stealing just one base in all of August, Kwan has already swiped two bags over three games in September. He's hit safely in six straight games, going 10-for-27 (.370) over that span. The leadoff hitter is batting .272 with 18 thefts, five home runs, 47 RBI and 80 runs scored over 134 contests this season.